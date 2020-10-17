North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,300 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter worth $77,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE:TAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

