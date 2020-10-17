Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 52.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.