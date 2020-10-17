North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,618 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

