NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.87. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

