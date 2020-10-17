Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of Steelcase worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Steelcase by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

