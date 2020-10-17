North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 17,361.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

