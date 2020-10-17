North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

