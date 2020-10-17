Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

