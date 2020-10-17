R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

