Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 49,161 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Insmed worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.48. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

