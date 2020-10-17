Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

