Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 530,820 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

AMN stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

