Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

