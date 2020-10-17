Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Proto Labs worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.