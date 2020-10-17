Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $55,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

