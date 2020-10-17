Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.89, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,541 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,773. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

