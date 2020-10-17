Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $123.74 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,735 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,870,510.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,037,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,022,966 shares of company stock valued at $123,052,705. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

