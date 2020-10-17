Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.12 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.