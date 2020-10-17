Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.59. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

