Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,653 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,368. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

