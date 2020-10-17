Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Banco Santander cut shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

NYSE:BAP opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($4.66). The firm had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.