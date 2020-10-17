Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,278 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 306.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

