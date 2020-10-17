1,947 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,901,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 788.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

PKG opened at $119.59 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

