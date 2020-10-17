The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,815 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

