Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after buying an additional 2,244,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

