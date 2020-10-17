Brookstone Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of SRC opened at $32.45 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

