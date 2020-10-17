Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,725 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 71,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NVT opened at $19.43 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

