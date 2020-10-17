Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,350 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 268.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

