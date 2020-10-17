Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL opened at $34.16 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

