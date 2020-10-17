Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,654 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 574,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

