Brookstone Capital Management Takes $247,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 317.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

