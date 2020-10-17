CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

