CX Institutional Purchases 141 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ball were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

