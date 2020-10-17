Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period.

BATS:SPVM opened at $36.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

