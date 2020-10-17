Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $454,688,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,370 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.28.

RCL opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

