Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,067 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,613,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 96,481 shares during the last quarter.

XT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.