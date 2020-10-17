Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

