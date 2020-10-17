Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.