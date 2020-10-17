CX Institutional Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Biogen by 433.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

BIIB opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.01 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

