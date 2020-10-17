Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.