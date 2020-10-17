CX Institutional Acquires 976 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

