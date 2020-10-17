DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $61.48 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,159 shares of company stock worth $29,262,972. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,498,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.