Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of BioTelemetry worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 24.0% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 353.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

