Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.70.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $405.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

