Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Energy Recovery and iShares Agency Bond ETF Financial Survey
Energy Recovery and iShares Agency Bond ETF Financial Survey
Comparing Falcon Minerals & Oasis Petroleum
Comparing Falcon Minerals & Oasis Petroleum
Reviewing OneConnect Financial Technology and Its Competitors
Reviewing OneConnect Financial Technology and Its Competitors
The Scotts Miracle-Gro versus Bioceres Crop Solutions Head to Head Review
The Scotts Miracle-Gro versus Bioceres Crop Solutions Head to Head Review
Equitrans Midstream versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Equitrans Midstream versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis
Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc
Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report