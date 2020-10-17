Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

