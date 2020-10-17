Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.54.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $336.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $343.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

