eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.77.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

