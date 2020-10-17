Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,511,495.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,480,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,840,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the period. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

