COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

