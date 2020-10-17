Gregory S. Patrick Sells 15,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

